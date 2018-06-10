Earthquake: did the ground move for you?

Following reports of a ‘rumbling’ in homes across the Market Rasen area last night (Saturday), the British Geological Society (BGS) has said an earthquake with a 3.9 magnitude struck Grimsby, with a depth of 18km (11 miles),

People took to social media to report ‘jolts’ and ‘rumbles’ in Faldingworth, Tealby and even Lincoln.

This latest quake comes a decade after the 5.2-magnitude event in Market Rasen (February 27, 2008), which was felt throughout England and Wales.

