EA warning over high river levels in Horncastle and Woodhall Spa

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned river levels in the Horncastle and Woodhall Spa area will remain high for ‘a number of days’.

The Agency issued flood alerts over the weekend for the rivers Bain, Waring and Witham.

However, there have been no reports of any flooding to properties although many roads were reported to be affected by standing water.

Regarding the River Witham, an EA spokesman tweeted: “Levels will remain high for a number of days.

“Great to see the flood banks doing their job well.

“May see levels rise for a short period of time as the river becomes tide locked, but is only until the tide turns.”

Staff from the EA have been monitoring all local watercourses over the last few days.

They were joined this morning (Monday) by Horncastle Police.

PSCO Nigel Wass tweeted: “Checks on the River Witham at Woodhall Spa this morning with the river running as high as I can remember.”

East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland, a Ward councillor for Woodhall Spa, tweeted the following reply: “Thank you for the updates. Much appreciated.”

Meanwhile, police say they dealt with several incidents during the worst of the weather on Saturday, including a collision on the A158 near Hagworthingham.

No further details have been announced.