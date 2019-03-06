EA launch investigation after ‘oily substance’ spotted on the River Bain

The Environment Agency (EA) has launched an investigation after an ‘oily substance’ was spotted on the surface of the River Bain this morning (Wednesday).

Horncastle resident Amanda Hodgson shared pictures which appear to show an oil-like substance in the River Bain near Tesco, in Horncastle.

An 'oily substance' has appeared on the River Bain. Picture: Amanda Hodgson. EMN-190603-111149001

Amanda said: “It’s about time something was done about it as it happens so often.

The Horncastle News contacted the EA for a statement.

An EA spokesperson said: “We take all pollution seriously and aim to protect our environment and hold those who damage it responsible.

“Our officers are on the River Bain responding to reports of an oily substance on the surface of the water.

An 'oily substance' has appeared on the River Bain. Picture: Amanda Hodgson. EMN-190603-111138001

“This is part of an ongoing investigation, and we’d encourage anyone with information to report it to us swiftly on our incident hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60.

“Every report is valuable – each one helps us get a clearer picture of the situation and helps inform our investigations.

“Of course, these will take some time to complete as we must be thorough and careful due to the potential for future enforcement or legal action.”

The latest incident comes just four months after angry residents demanded action following a previous oil spill in the same stretch of the river.