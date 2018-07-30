EA investigating reports of dead fish in the River Bain

The Environment Agency (EA) has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into several reports of dead fish in the River Bain, near Tesco, in Horncastle.

A spokesman for the EA said: “We received several reports of dead fish in the River Bain near Tesco over the weekend.

“We are investigating this matter and are monitoring the situation closely.

“As this is currently an ongoing investigation, we will not be able to disclose further information at this time.

“We would like to encourage any members of the public who see signs of fish in distress or dead fish to call our free 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 to report this.”

• More updates when we have them.