Police used a Drone to identify two men following reports of an attempted break-in at Snipe Dales Nature Reserve near Spilsby.

A member of the public reported people attempting to break into premises at the nature reserve in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As a result of images being viewed from the Drone, police arrested two men on site.

The two men, one aged 31 and the other aged 24, are both from the local area and were held in custody yesterday.