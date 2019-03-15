Driving ban for Tattershall teenager

A teenage motorcyclist has been banned from driving after drinking a single vodka with his sister before going home after work.

Andrew Rands, 19, of High Street, Tattershall admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said police spoke to Rands at 2.30am on February 17 when they saw him stationary with his motorcycle in Coningsby High Street, talking to friends.

A breath test revealed a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said he did not know he was over the limit as he had only had a single drink of vodka at his sister’s on his way home from work, but clearly a measure in private was more than it would have been in a pub.

She said he would now lose his job as he worked evenings and there was no public transport he could use.

Rands was banned from driving for 17 months, but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 17 weeks.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.