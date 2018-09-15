Drivers hit out at Langton Hill road closure

Frustrated drivers say they were caught out by the closure of a major route in Horncastle earlier this week.

Langton Hill - the main road between Horncastle and Woodhall Spa - was closed as work continued on a programme of road improvements.

Drivers took to social media on Monday to say they weren’t aware of the closure and a lack of signs was adding to problems.

One vehicle owner said cars and lorries were forced to perform U-turns and find an alternative route.

Another driver said the diversion meant he had to travel an extra ‘five miles’ to reach Louth Road.

The closure comes as contractors started work on improvements to the junctiion of Langton Hill with the A158 (Lincoln Road) and West Street.

Lincolnshire County Council has already warned Langton Hill could be closed until December to allow Anglian Water to carry out drainage work in connection with a new housing development in the immediate area.

To avoid a lengthy recommended diversion, residents fear vehicles will use Thimbleby and Thimbleby Hill as a short cut.

Drivers can then avoid temporary traffic lights on Lincoln Road and access the town centre via Accommodation Road and Prospect Street.

Residents, though, have already warned Accommodation Road and Prospect Street cannot cope with extra traffic.

During the latest phase of the improvements, there is no general access to and from West Street at the junction with Lincoln Road. West Street will be completely re-opened - once the junction improvements are completed.

Meanwhile, many drivers have hit out at delays caused by two other sets of temporary traffic lights in Horncastle - one on Spilsby Road and the other on Louth Road.