Drivers are set to face a major diversion this month when the A158 through Horncastle closes

Drivers will face a near 40 mile night-time diversion later this month when the main A158 through Horncastle is closed

The recommended diversion route - from Wragby to Louth and then via the A153 - is almost four times as long as the A158 route from Wragby to Horncastle.

The closure of the A158 - planned for the week commencing October 22 - will allow the final phase of a major road improvement programme in Horncastle to be carried out.

County Council Highways officials Steve Brooks and Matthew Fox confirmed the closure at a meeting of Horncastle Town Council last night (Tuesday).

They told the meeting it was not yet certain how many nights the closure would involve.

They confirmed the road would probably be closed from ‘7pm until 4/5am’.

Mr Brooks said the closure was vital to allow work to be completed on re-surfacing the A158 and the junction with Langton Hill.

There are, of course, shorter diversion routes using rural roads.

However, Mr Brooks explained regulations meant that because the closure involved an A road, the recommended diversion had to follow a similar class road.

They told town councillors the programme of improvements in Horncastle was on schedule to be completed by the end of the month.

The roadworks have led to controversy in the town with some businesses complaining about a loss of trade.

The two Highways department officials faced criticism from councillors and members of the public at last night’s meeting about signage which, it was claimed, failed to make it clear the town is open for business.

Mr Brooks and Mr Fox also confirmed that major roadworks in Woodhall Spa would not start works until the improvements in Horncastle had been completed.

