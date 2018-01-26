Drainage could be a grave issue for town cemetery

Councillors in Horncastle are confident they can overcome a setback which is threatening to delay the progress of a new town cemetery.

The cemetery is urgently needed with spaces running out at the existing burial ground off Boston Road.

The council has identified a suitable site, further along Boston Road at the junction of the B1183 and the A153.

Plans are being drawn up and it was hoped to submit an application to East Lindsey District Council this month.

However, at this month’s meeting of the town council it was revealed the Environment Agency had raised concerns about the proximity of a drainage dyke.

The Agency has written to the town council, pointing out regulations mean no burials are allowed within 30 metres of a watercourse.

Town councillors agreed the restriction would significantly reduce the number of graves at the site.

However, clerk Amanda Bushell said she would contact the Environment Agency to point out the dyke is not part of the site’s drainage system and did not feature any ’running water.’

Mrs Bushell confirmed town council staff had also discovered a pond but indicated that because it did not drain into the dyke - or the land set aside for burials - it should not create problems.

She stressed if restrictions were put in place, it was possible to alter plans for the site.

Chairman Coun Brian Burbidge suggested contacting the site’s previous owners Lincolnshire County Council to ask for a reduction in the agreed price.

The town council is investing more than £100,000 in the project.