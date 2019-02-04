Dozens of golf buggy batteries stolen from Louth Golf Club

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after 56 golf buggy batteries were stolen from Louth Golf club.

The batteries were taken between 4pm on January 31 and 4pm on February 1.

Police are asking members of the public to contact them if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area on those dates.

Call 101, quoting incident number 43 of February 1 if you have any information.

Or, email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and quote incident number 43 of February 1 in the subject box.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.