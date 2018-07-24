Doors close on one of Horncastle’s best known names

It was perhaps fitting that the last ever customer at Achurch and Sons in Horncastle last Saturday was a little girl.

She grabbed herself a final bargain - a kiddies tray - just seconds before the doors closed on the business at 4pm.

The name Achurch has been linked with Horncastle for more than 100 years and the hardware store has been based in the Market Place for the last 32 years.

However, owners Keith Gosling and David Spratt have retired - with work converting the premises into a new Costa Coffee outlet expected to start soon.

Keith and David are pictured above with other staff members Michael Edwards, Karen Watts and Carol Cox.