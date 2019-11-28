Donna Nook closed to public ‘until further notice’ due to flooding

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is asking members of the public not to visit Donna Nook ‘until further notice’ after closing the car park due to ongoing rain and flooding.

The announcement came this afternoon (Thursday, November 28) following a lengthy spell of bad weather.

Further updates on when the car park will be open can be found online at: www.lincstrust.org.uk/donna-nook/weekly-update.

In Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s latest weekly seal update, there are 489 bulls, 1629 cows, and 1554 pups at the site.