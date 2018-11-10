Donington kids channel ‘Day of the Dead’

Youngsters who are part of an after school club at Donington on Bain Primary School have just finished their Halloween performances based on the ‘Day of the Dead’, incorporating drums, chains, bottle top rattles and skeleton headed staffs.

The best sinister sound, surprisingly, came from an old Suzuki spare tyre holder, twanged by a hoover tube.

Janey Glover and Mel Anderson, who run the after school club, ‘Boom’, (BoomBinos for the smaller kids), said the children all worked extremely hard at putting the performance together.