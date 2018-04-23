Donate unwanted dresses and support Lincolnshire life-saving charity

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is on the hunt for quality pre-loved dresses and accessories as part of a week-long event.

As the official charity partner of Lincoln Fashion Week 2018, the life-saving charity is holding a week long event in the centre of Lincoln.

The charity will showcase quality dresses and accessories in the centre of Lincoln at a pop-up Ball Room Boutique, from Friday, May 4, to Friday, May 11.

Unwanted dresses and accessories can be dropped off at charity shops in Market Rasen and Wragby before May 4.

Head of Fundraising and Communications at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Sally Crawford, said: “I know how expensive ball gowns and prom dresses can be.

“Not only is it the dress which can cost up to a few hundred pounds, it’s the shoes, the bag and the jewellery as well.

“But here at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance we want to show you that there is a more affordable option and what better time than during Lincoln Fashion Week?

“Our pop-up Ball Room Boutique will be stocked full of quality items to help with these spiralling costs.”

The best bit of all is that by donating your dress, or buying a dress from our pop-up shop, you will be helping to raise vital funds for the charity and supporting our move to fly 24 hours a day.

