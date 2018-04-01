Don’t feel lonely - life really can be fun at 50+!

Older people living in Horncastle have no need to feel isolated and lonely with a myriad of organisations ready and willing to offer help and support.

That was the positive message from a major event held in Stanhope Hall last Wednesday which organisers say highlighted the fact that life does not have to stop at 50.

The event - ‘Spotlight on Ageing’ - provided an opportunity for organisations to show the support and advice available to older people, along with a host of activities to help build friendships and keep people active.

Organised by Talk Eat Drink (T.E.D) in East Lindsey and Age UK Lindsey, the event also turned the spotlight on the many opportunities available for older people to volunteer to help others.

Horncastle town council chairman Coun Brian Burnbidge was among the guests and he described the event as ‘very impressive’

He said many people weren’t aware of how many organisations had links with the town and he urged older people to come forward and volunteer to help others.

Coun Burbidge said: “It was very impressive seeing so many organisations under one roof.

“Life does not stop at 50-plus. There’s lots for people to do, lots of support available and lots of organisations who would welcome volunteers.”

Representatives of several organisations joined T.E.D and Age UK including the Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS), Citizen’s Advice, Magna Vitae, U3A, Horncastle’s Tourist Information Centre, Wilkin and Chapman solicitors and the Blind Society.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Stuart Tweedale and Horncastle PCSO Nigel Wass were also on hand to offer advice about the dangers of scams.

Loryn Good, from TED, said: “The event was a great success. There really is no reason for anyone to feel lonely and isolated.”

Ms Good admitted people are often reluctant to come forward to ask for help but stressed advice is available.

Jennie Wilson, from Age UK Lindsey, confirmed the event had been very beneficial.

She explained: “A lot of people aren’t aware of what is available - whether you are looking to join in something or interested in volunteering.

Ms Wilson revealed she had spoken to a woman who was looking after her husband who suffers from Alzheimer’s and who wasn’t aware of the many organisations that could offer support - until she attended Stanhope Hall.

Age UK Lindsey recently issued an appeal for volunteers and Ms Wilson said they were keen to hear from anyone who can help.