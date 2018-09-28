Dogdyke Pumping Station prepares to close for winter

Staff at Dogdyke Pumping Station are looking forward to the final open day of the year on Sunday, October 7.

It will be the last chance for visitors to see the superb 1940 Ruston and Hornsby diesel engine and the unique 1856 Bradley and Craven steam engine at work.

Staff are also still reeling after art recently came to Dogdyke Pumping Station as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.

Local artists Ros Rickard and Derek Warnes hosted an exhibition of paintings.

Over 150 visitors were inspired as they watched them at work.

On display were paintings of the pumping station and its machinery as well as other rural scenes.

Dogdyke Pumping Station is located by Bridge Farm, east of Tattershall Bridge.

It will be open from noon to 4.30pm.

Admission is free and donations are welcome.

Visitors will also be able to try homemade cakes made with flour from Boston’s Maud Foster Windmill.

To find out more, call 01522 683755 or visit www.dogdyke.com