Dog-lover Phil says thanks to Horncastle community for support

A Horncastle business owner says he has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the generosity and support he’s received from the local community ahead of his trip to Thailand to volunteer at one of the world’s biggest animal charities.

Phil Cantwell, who owns the award-winning Thai Dining Room and Riverside Grill, will jet out to the Far East in the next few days.

He’ll spend two weeks working at the Soi Dog Foundation,

Mr Cantwell appealed through the Horncastle News for donations of pet toys and slip leads to take Thailand.

Thanks to an avalanche of donations from local businesses and pet lovers, he will be carrying a suitcase weighing more than 20kg packed to the brim with toys and leads.

If he’s lucky, there might just be space for a few items of personal possessions and clothes.

Mr Cantwell said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity and support from businesses in our area, including Chandlers and Witham View Vets who immediately offered to donate, as well as many local dog lovers who have been in contact.

“People have even been stopping me in the street wanting to contribute items.

“We also launched a competition with a prize for dinner for four in our restaurant and received entries and donations from as far afield as Devon and Scotland, which just goes to prove we really are a nation of animal lovers.

“I can’t thank everyone enough.”

The prize draw for a £100 voucher at Thai Dining Room will take place later this month.

The Soi Dog Foundation was founded in 2003 by British couple John and Gill Dalley who initially moved to the idyllic island to retire.

After seeing the number of stray cats and dogs being abandoned or abused, they decided to launch the charity.

Over the years, the Foundation has helped rescue more than 15,500 dogs from the dog meat trade while more than 178,000 dogs and cats have been sterilised, vaccinated and found loving homes across the world.

•For information visit www.soidog.org