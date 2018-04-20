Distressed mum calls for action to improve lane

A distressed mother has called for action to be taken over a track which leads to Wragby Cemetery.

Rae Ellis, who lives in Wragby, says she visits the cemetery every week because her daughter is buried there.

She claims the condition of the track is so bad, it is almost impassable.

Mrs Ellis admitted the condition of lane does get worse in bad weather but added she had been asking for three years for improvements to be made.

She said: “You have to see it to believe it. It is so distressing.”

Mrs Ellis feels it is ‘disrespectful’ and ‘an insult’ that the track is so bad.

She said she had contacted the parish council and was going to write to MP Sir Edward Leigh.

A spokesman from Wragby Parish Council said: “We are aware of the condition of the track - there are several potholes along the track, some parts of the fence on both sides of the track are missing and the turning apron by the gates is very wet and muddy.

“The track is owned by the landowner of the fields either side of it and we are liaising with the landowner regarding the necessary remedial action to be undertaken as soon as is practicable.

“The condition of the track is the worst it has been in the last six years or so. It is not surprising, however, as much of the land - including the cemetery - has been, and some parts still are, under water.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said they have no authority to request for repairs to the track.