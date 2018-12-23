Discover countryside at winter walk fest

Blow away the cobwebs and get outdoors to enjoy the local countryside over Christmas and New Year.

That is the message from The Ramblers, who are holding a Festival of Winter Walks between now and January 6.

Hundreds of walks are taking place nationwide, including a total of 17 across Lincolnshire.

Area secretary for the Lincolnshire Ramblers Stuart Parker said: “We’ve got some lovely contrasts of countryside here in Lincolnshire just waiting to be explored and you can wrap up warm and head out on a winter’s day for an invigorating walk.

“All are welcome to take part, the festival walks are free and vary in length from four to 15 miles.”

This Thursday, December 27, Boston Ramblers will be leading a five-mile walk from Horncastle Market Place.

For all the walks, visit www.lincolnshireramblers.org.uk