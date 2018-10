The Horncastle and District Photographic Society held their annual dinner at the George and Dragon in Hagworthingham recently.

The trophies were presented by Brian Gromett, a member of Cleethorpes Camera Club.

Brian had also judged the recent Pheonix Cup Competition for the society.

He is pictured, right, with the award winners; seated in front are Sandra Todd and Bob Dowlman, with Richard Brown, Brian Gromett and Ron Abbott pictured standing.

Photograph by Oscarpix Imaging.