Digital Conference attracts over 100 Lincolnshire businesses

Business Lincolnshire hosted the first #GoDigital18 Conference at the University of Lincoln this week, attracting over 100 local businesses from across Greater Lincolnshire.

The businesses were treated to a whole host of inspiring presentations, including a much-anticipated talk by Executive Editor of Wired UK, Jeremy White.

Business Lincolnshire hosted the first #GoDigital18 Conference this week, attracting over 100 local businesses from across Greater Lincolnshire.

Jeremy spoke of the phenomenal developments in technology, including the huge leap forward in voice recognition and artificial intelligence technology, and the ‘ones to watch’ in the next few years which are set to revolutionise the way we do business.

The event, hosted by Kate Russell (BBC Click presenter), explored the ways in which customers are now interacting with businesses and the development of automated conversation and chat-bots, replacing the need for human interaction.

The audience enjoyed some lively debates and interactive polls on the biggest barriers facing Greater Lincolnshire for developing in the digital age, and how these can be overcome, with representatives from Selenity, Root2Recruit, and Viking Signs showing how they have already benefitted from embracing digital technology for business.

Samantha Harrison, Head of the Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub, said: “It’s great to be able to offer local businesses the chance to open their eyes to a rapidly developing world of technology and offer inspirational talks from some leading industry experts. We hope businesses can take a lot of inspiration away from events like this, to put into practice in their own businesses.

“Lincolnshire’s digital sector is rapidly developing, and we want to offer the support to facilitate that development.”

The event coincided with the unveiling of the new-look Business Lincolnshire website, which now offers businesses chance to register themselves on the business directory, which is accessible to other businesses, allowing them to build relationships with other local businesses and be identified by potential clients and suppliers.

Businesses can also find practical fact sheets, videos, webinars and useful websites within the new toolbox section, which provide information and resources for setting up a business, learning about financing and business planning, and business continuity and succession planning, amongst many other topics.

Businesses will also have the option to add potential recruitment or procurement opportunities or search for opportunities or potential work locally.

• For more information on local events or support options through the Growth Hub, visit www.businesslincolnshire.com.