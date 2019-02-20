Did you receive a surprise gift at Christmas?

An amateur writer is trying to track down five lucky families after a ‘secret multi-millionaire’ sent Christmas cards containing £200 to random homes in Horncastle.

Nick Fisher, from Stockport, wrote ‘Giving Away My Millions’ for the mystery multi-millionaire, which details some of the random acts of generosity the rich man does with his wealth.

Before Christmas, the multi-millionaire - who uses the pseudonym Tom Jones - went through the alphabet picking random towns, then used Google’s Street View to find road names.

He then found the postcode for the streets, picked house numbers, and sent cards with £200 in each one.

Nick explained how a ‘very bizarre’ chance encounter led to him writing the book.

He said: “In March last year I was at a pay and display car park, and as I was getting a ticket from the machine this guy approached me and asked me if I had a pound I could give him as he’d left the house without his wallet and had no change for a ticket.

“I actually started laughing and asked him was he taking the mickey. I also thought it was being filmed for one of those prank type TV programmes where members of the public are set up, and I looked around for hidden cameras.

“And the reason I thought he was taking the mickey or that it was a wind up was because he was driving a £150,000 Bentley - and he was asking me for a quid!

“He assured me it wasn’t a wind up and that he genuinely had forgotten his wallet, so I gave him a pound.

“He said thanks and as I turned to walk back to my car he said “Here, this is for you,” and when I turned back he handed me two fifty pound notes and my £1 coin back!

“It transpired that this was one of his ‘tests’ he sometimes does where he rewards people for their generosity or acts of kindness. I traced him through a friend of mine after remembering the registration number of his car as he drove off .

“He then contacted me and we exchanged emails, in one of which I asked him if he’d ever thought about writing a book about what he does, which is how the book materialised.”

Nick continued: “Some of the ways he gives his money to people are unusual, and one of the ways he does it a couple of weeks before Christmas is to send it to people in the post inside a card and just puts ‘Happy Christmas’ or ‘From your Secret Santa!.

“He then sends five cards to each town, and it was whilst I was writing about this in the chapter ‘All The Postman Ever Brings Me Is Bills’, he told me of some of the places he sent the cards to and Horncastle was one of them.”

“I would imagine (that those who received the cards and money) would love to know who sent it to them!

“I’ve contacted several other local newspapers from around the country where the cards were also sent to and they did a story about it.

“As a result we’ve so far been contacted via the web page by around 30 to 40 of the people who received cards, but there are still around another 100 to find!”

Click here to find out more about the secret multi-millionaire, and to let Nick and ‘Tom’ know if you were one of the lucky recipients.

Let the Horncastle News know too! Email: horncastle.news@jpimedia.co.uk