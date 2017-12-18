Detectives issue security advice to Louth and Wolds residents

Detectives are appealing for residents in Louth and the surrounding Wolds areas to be vigilant this Christmas and report any suspicious activities around their home to police.

The warning comes after detectives saw a recent increase in house burglaries across the area.

If you see any vehicles, or any people, hanging around suspiciously near your home or any residential areas, please report it to 101.

Detectives are also advising that residents make sure they take care to make their home even more secure, by doing small things such as:

• Closing curtains and blinds when it becomes dark

• Locking doors

• Ensuring someone checks on your property if you are away

• Making sure all security lights are on and working.