Details of Horncastle Christmas Lights revealed

Horncastle Town Council has revealed further details of what they promise will be a ‘wonderful display’ of Christmas lights.

There will be the ‘cross-street’ lights in the High Street, Market Place, North Street and the Bull Ring, as well as column motifs and wraps at the West Street/Lincoln Road junction.

Over 50 businesses have taken part in the Christmas tree scheme and will be displaying trees at their premises in the town centre.

The trees are kindly put up and taken down by members of the Horncastle and District Lions who have also organised the large town centre tree.

In a statement, the town council said: “We would like to thank all those businesses that have taken part, the members of the Lions who do a fantastic job and make the Christmas tree scheme possible, and Steve Barnett who has given his time free of charge to PAT test all the lights.”

There will also be lights in the trees along Jubilee Way but unfortunately only some of the Market Place trees will be lit as the lights are coming to the end of their ‘life’ and due to supply issues cannot be replaced.