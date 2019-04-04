Desert trek for Horncastle woman in memory of her husband

A Horncastle women is preparing for the trek of a lifetime in the Sahara desert- all in the name of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Sue Turner, 58, is among the 25 brave volunteers who are embarking on the epic journey to help celebrate the charity’s 25th anniversary at the end of September.

The trek, which will be up to 100km, will be undertaken over five days from September 30 this year.

And Sue’s training regime is already well underway.

Speaking to the Horncastle News, Sue said: “I run anywhere between 3 and 10km every other day and I go for a walk another three times a week.

“It’s enough to take yourself round, but we’ll also be carrying a day pack with three litres of water, spare shoes and waterproofs.

“It might seem a bit odd to take waterproofs to the desert - but when it rains, it seriously rains!

“I’m making sure I’m as fit as I can be, really.

“It’s tough squeezing it all in around my full time job, but it’s got to be done.

“I am excited to do it though. I saw it advertised and thought wow - what an amazing experience.”

Sue has a personal link to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Her husband John Turner, a farmer who came from Donington On Bain and worked in Wragby, was rescued by the Ambucopter when aninjury almost caused him to lose his lower leg.

Johnwas helping a friend get his horse over a deep dyke when he and the horse slipped.

The horse trod on his calf nearly severing his leg.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance was quickly on the scene, meaning John’s leg could be saved.

However, in a tragic turn of a events, he was involved in another accident while at work.

On the second occasion, John was trampled by a herd of cows. While the Ambucopter was able to pick him up and take him to Hull Royal Infirmary, the accident ultimately claimed his life on April 29, 2014.

Sue says the county’s lack of A roads means that the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is a vital service.

Sue said: “We’re so rural, with a huge lack of major roads.

“Without the Air Ambulance, so many more lives would be lost.”

Sue’s fundraising efforts are already well underway, too.

Sue works for the Lincolnshire Co-op as a Post Office Area Manager, and spent a day at the Market Rasen branch virtually cycling between the 39 Lincolnshire Co-op-run Post Offices last month.

While she’s excited to embark on her trek, Sue admitted that she also deals with a few nerves.

She said: “I’m sometimes worried I won’t be fit enough, or I won’t raise enough money.

“But finishing it will be the main thing.”

So far, Sue has raised £340 towards her target of £1,125 on her Just Giving page.

