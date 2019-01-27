Della is on hand to help slimmers in Horncastle

She lost two dress sizes - and now she wants to show the people of Horncastle how it’s done.

Having moved to Horncastle with her partner 18 months ago, Della Bufton has become a consultant for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan ready to serve the community’s slimmers, following an impressive dress-size drop of her own.

Inspired to lose for the sake of a sporting pursuit - classic sidecar racing - Della tried the Cambridge Weight Plan and shed two-and-a-half stone in as many months.

The high-octane hobby sees Della lean from a classic motorbike’s side car on a racetrack at nail-biting speeds.

“It was a question of lose the weight, or stop racing,” explained Della.

“I had a friend who lost a phenomenal amount of weight while following the plan so it was a no-brainer really.

“In order to participate in the racing, I needed to lose two-and-a-half stone so that so that I could fit into the leathers I had to wear.

“I couldn’t believe how quickly the weight dropped off.

“I was two dress sizes down and ready to race within three months. In fact, I had to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe!”

Launched in 1984, The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan incorporates nutritionally complete meal replacements to help its followers drop their unwanted pounds.

Followers of the plan work alongside a consultant who works with and supports them on a one-to-one basis.

Riding the wave of her slimming success, Della has recently become a consultant for The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, and is ready to guide slimmers in the local area.

She said: “I was after a new kind of career, one where I could work for myself and on my own time.

“With my background in youth and community work, I found that I had a lot of transferable skills which made being a consultant almost second nature.

“I had the knowledge of the plan, plus people and planning skills, so now I have the perfect job.”

Since losing the weight, Della has raced at nearby Cadwell Park but also at Donington Park and she even raced at Silverstone.

Now, she’s looking forward to helping others transform their lives.

She said: ”It’s going to be so rewarding helping people reach their goals. If you’re looking for a diet with a difference and one-to-one support, this is the one for you.”

•For details, visit www.cambridgeweightplan.com/DellaB