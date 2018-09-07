Delays in Horncastle as another set of roadworks begins

There were reports of long delays on the A158 through Horncastle today (Friday) as another set of roadworks started.

Traffic was tailing back along Jubilee Way and Lincoln Road with some motorists blaming works on Spilsby Road where temporary traffic lights were in place.

One HGV driver told the News that it took him more than 40 minutes to travel from the Wyevale Garden Centre to the Shell garage on Spilsby Road.

There are already roadworks on West Street while temporary lights are in operation on Louth Road to the north of the town centre.