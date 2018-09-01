Defibrillator for Langton

The parish of Langton has recently become home to a defibrillator.

Now, if any calls are made to the emergency services, which needs the use of a defibrillator, the callers will be directed to the cabinet to retrieve the life saving device.

Churchwarden Paul Brewster has been actively canvassing the parish to raise funds for the cabinet and thanks all those who supported with donations.

Dave Forman from EMAS provided an open training session so people were able to learn about resuscitation techniques and how to use the AED which is available.