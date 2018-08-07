Decision looming on what will happen to buses during Horncastle roadworks

A decision is expected within the next 24 hours on what will happen to buses in Horncastle during a major programme of road improvements.

The Operations Manager of Stagecoach met Highways officials from Lincolnshire County Council today (Tuesday, August 7) to discuss arrangements.

The meeting comes as the county council makes final preparations for the start of the improvements in West Street and its junction with Lincoln Road - and Langton Hill.

West Street is a main route for the Interconnect 56 service from Lincoln to Skegness, via Horncastle.

However, the road will be closed to through traffic for at least two weeks with work due to start on August 20.

West Street is the first phase of a programme of improvements that could continue until December.

Langton Hill and Lincoln Road (A158) will also be closed at various times - the A158 at night.

The closure of West Street had led to concerns about a number of issues, including the route for the town’s buses and gridlock in the town centre.

At present, buses use the main stop in the Market Place and then leave via Bridge Street and West Street.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Our Operations Manager met the County Council to confirm the diversionary route.

“We should have further details of the temporary route and bus stop arrangements after the discussion.

“We will be posting notices to customers on buses, bus stops in Horncastle, our website and social media.”

It has been suggested the bus stop in the Market Place could be moved during the closure to the top of North Street, near to the old Court House.

Buses would then use North Street and Stanhope Road to link with the A158.

An alternative is to utilise Church Lane and Wharf Road.