Deadline extended for business awards 2018

Following the bad weather last week, the deadline for nominations for the East Lindsey Business Awards has been extended until Friday (March 9), meaning businesses now have just two more days to enter up to three categories:

•Accommodation Provider of the Year;

•Best New Business Idea or Innovation (sponsored by University of Lincoln);

• Excellence in Customer Care (sponsored by Wilkin Chapman);

• Lifetime Achievement in Business Award, for individuals involved in business for at least 25 years;

• Young Business Person of the Year (under 30s);

• Best Place to Eat;

• Independent Retailer of the Year;

• Manufacturer of the Year;

• Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Businesses wishing to enter the Awards should go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and download a nomination form or call 01522 52333 for details.