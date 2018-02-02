Dating show looking for single men in Lincolnshire - are you interested?

Are you single and looking for love? If so, why not apply for the new series of Blind Date.

But you only have until this Sunday, February 4, to submit your interest.

Producers for the Channel 5 show are doing one final push ahead of filming in the next few weeks.

They are looking for single men, ideally between the ages of 25 and 50, to take part.

If you, or someone you know, are interested in applying, email BlindDate@sotelevision.co.uk or call 0207 157 3328.

All applicants must be 18-years-old or over.

Terms and conditions apply.