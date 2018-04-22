Daffodils delights at Barkwith

Spring was in the air in East Barkwith Village Hall where there was a host of golden daffodils to brighten up the damp and chilly day.

The displays were just reward for the hard work of the Barkwith and District Gardeners Association committee and everyone was delighted with its success.

Despite the recent wintery conditions delaying blooms, local gardeners managed to produce excellent entries in all ten classes.

The produce section was reduced from nineteen classes to just seven last year and, while the number remained the same, the popular chocolate cakes replaced the decorated Victoria Sandwich of 2017.

There was some delicate work on display in the handicraft section and Trish Miles was once again presented with the trophy for the best exhibit, with a beautiful table cloth.

Their skill was very much admired, together with that of the floral art enthusiasts.

Chairman Chris Raynor thanked everyone who had helped with the show for their efforts and to all for their support, ensuring its success before announcing the winners of the respective awards.

They were Chris Raynor - the Peat Challenge Cup, most points in the daffodil classes, who also received a new trophy donated by Bill and Sheila Minns for the best daffodil in the show; Jane Perkins - the Joan Clark trophy, most points in the produce section, for the second year in succession; Ann Needham - the Grace Clark Rose Bowl, most points in the floral art section; Trish Miles - the Needlecraft Trophy for best exhibit; Les Robinson - the Joan and Arthur Wilson Trophy for best exhibit in photography.

Chris Raynor and Lyn Small shared the Village Hall Challenge Cup for most points in the show with entries from any three different sections.

The trophies were presented by Alice Hodgson.

Individual class winners were:

Flower section winners were: double daffodil 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small; shorter than the petals - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Les Robinson; yellow trumpet or cup - 1 Les Robinson, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Shirley Booth; white trumpet or cup 1 Lyn Small, 2 Sheila Minns, 3 Chris Raynor; split corona 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small; multi-bloom stem - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small; miniature daffodil - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Margaret Tyson, 3 Pat Walker; vase of three stems (same) - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Jean Thompson; vase of three stems (different) - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Les Robinson; Cyclamineus - 1 Sheila Minns, 2 Chris Raynor, 2 Lyn Small; members only container of daffodils - 1 Sheila Minns, 2 Chris Raynor,3 Lyn Small.

Produce Section: marmalade - 1 Jane Perkins, 2 Sheila Minns; fruit jam - 1 Jane Perkins, 2 Shirley Booth, 3 Lyn Small; lemon curd - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Jean Thompson, 3 Jane Perkins; fruit vinegar - 1 Les Robinson; fruit loaf - 1 Jane Perkins, 2 Jill Fincham, 3 Shirley Booth, Ann Ringrose; apple pie - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Chris Raynor, 3 Ann Ringrose; chocolate Victoria sandwich cake - 1 Jane Perkins, 2 Lyn Small, 3 Shirley Booth.

Floral Art: The Garden Awakens - 1 Sheilah Fincham, 2 Ann Needham, 3 Sue Johnson; Eggstra Special - 1 Lyn Small, 2 Sue Johnson, 3 Ann Needham; vase of seasonal flowers and foliage - 1 Jill Fincham, 2 Ann Needham.

Photography Section: Pets - 1 Sheilah Fincham, 2 Mary Jordan, 3 Sheila Minns; The Old Farm Gate - 1 Chris Raynor, 2 Shirley Booth, Sheila Minns; A Grand Day Out/Memorable Occasion - 1 Les Robinson, 2 Jill Fincham, 3 Shirley Booth.

Handicrafts: needlecraft - 1 Trish Miles, 2 Barbara Theairs, 3 Lyn Small, Sheilah Fincham; knitted article - 1 Chris Raynor; other handicraft - 1 Jill Fincham, 2 Chris Raynor, 3 Trish Miles.

Judges at the show were Bill Parrott, daffodils; Sarah Stamp, produce; Di Smith, floral art, John Edwards, photography and Jackie Toyne, handicrafts.