Cyclist seriously injured in collision between Wragby and Bardney

A cyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision with a car which failed to stop on Friday afternoon (July 6).

A male cyclist in his late forties was airlifted to Queens’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, following a collision with a dark-coloured car which failed to stop on the B1202 near Hoop Lane on the Wragby to Bardney road.

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for anyone who was on the B1202 near the junction for Hoop Lane between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on July 6.

If you saw the cyclist or a dark-coloured car before the collision or saw the collision itself, call 101 quoting incident number 288 of July 6.