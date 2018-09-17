Crowds turn out for run and walk fundraiser at Stourton Estates

The beautiful Stourton Estates at Baumber, near Horncastle, was the venue for a major charity fundraising event held over the weekend.

Organiser and local fitness instructor and personal trainer Gill Hodgson Fitness said: “The beautiful grounds of Stourton Estates were an ideal setting for this event.

“This year. we are remembering 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“As Poppy Appeal organiser for my local British Legion branch, I feel it is only fitting that this year’s event supports it.

“I’m very grateful to Helen and Antony Strawson for again letting us use Stourton Estates as our charity event location.”

In 2017, more than £2,500 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support and Horncastle based responders LIVES.

The fundraising total for this year’s event has not been announced yet, but money will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal (Woodhall Spa and District Branch).

Gill Hodgson Fitness has thanked all the runners, walkers and joggers who took part, as well as all the volunteers and helpers on the day.