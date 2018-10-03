Crowds help celebrate 30th anniversary of East Kirkby museum

Crowds gathered at East Kirkby’s Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre at the weekend for a party 30 years in the making.

The museum put on a full day of activities on Saturday to mark 30 years since it first opened – a milestone it reached earlier this year.

It was a chance for the centre to showcase its aircraft (including the iconic Just Jane Lancaster bomber), vehicles, and achievements, with a display created showing the centre in years gone by.

Activities billed for the day included: Lancaster taxy runs, Mosquito engine runs (a first for the centre), Lancaster tours, a Spitfire flying display, a Mustang flying display, an aviation auction, and 1940s entertainment.

The day also marked the official launch of a new DVD inspired by Just Jane, titled NX611 – The Flying Years.

The celebration ended with a ‘D-Day darlings’ concert in the evening.

General manager Andrew Panton said: “It is a great moment for the centre to reach its 30th year. The hard work and commitment shown by the centre’s team can be celebrated and built on to hopefully last another 30 years.”

“We are extremely grateful to the public for their support of the centre, without them we would not be able to open and commemorate the efforts and losses of Bomber Command during the Second World War.

“The centre will continue to grow and improve each year with the public’s support.”

For more on the centre, visit www.lincsaviation.co.uk