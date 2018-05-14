Crowds go ‘quackers’ for River Bain duck race

Ducks in the River Bain were joined by hundreds of rubber replicas on Saturday when a duck race kicked off in Horncastle.

The race, organised by the PTA at Horncastle Community Primary School, started at 11am by the River Bain. Crowds in their hundreds turned out for the race, with youngsters such as Izzy Smith (pictured) joining in on the fun. Yellow rubber ducks were released one side of the bridge, near Tesco, and raced down the river to the other side of the bridge. A spokesman for the PTA confirmed that the race raised £358 for the school. Pictures supplied by Horncastle News content John Fieldhouse and PTA member Gemma Wilkinson.