Criminal damage and thefts in Horncastle and Wragby area

Horncastle Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after recent incidents of criminal damage and theft in Horncastle and Wragby.

Over the last 10 days vehicle wing mirrors have been damaged in Queen Street, Horncastle.

Police say the wing mirror damage is happening in the evening and early hours of the morning.

Police have also responded to plants being damaged on Sawmill Lane, Wragby.

They say the damage is thought to have been caused by poison.

Plant pots have also been stolen from gardens in the Ashwood Garden and Prospect Street area of Horncastle.

There have also been reports of a red pick-up truck acting suspiciously in the area shortly before items were stolen.

Horncastle Police have asked the public to be vigilant and report any information to PCSO Nigel Wass on 07973 842568.