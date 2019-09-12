Woman drunk-drove with her child and assaulted two police officers

A Horncastle woman, who was found drunk in her Mercedes car in Louth in the early hours of the morning, had a baby with her and assaulted a female police officer as she was arrested, a court has been told.

Furthermore, just nine days later, 25 year old Olympia Bea Dyson assaulted another officer as she was arrested for another drunkenness offence.

Dyson, of Oaktree Meadow, Horncastle, admitted drunk driving and being drunk in charge of a child, as well as assaulting the police in the first incident, and then being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer in the second incident, when she appeared before District Judge Peter Veits at Boston Magistrates’ Court last week.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said that in the first incident at 12.30am on August 8, a member of the public telephoned police to say that he had come across Dyson in her car in Louth asking the way to Skegness and that he had heard a baby crying inside the car and had seen the child in a car seat that was not properly fixed.

Mr Wood said he had called the police but she drove off before they arrived.

He said they found her later in Wellington Road, Louth with the engine still warm and the baby asleep on the front seat and the child’s car seat now in the boot.

He said they also found empty bottles of beer and wine in the car and she told the officers she had been in that spot for hours and had only got drunk while she was parked there.

Mr Wood said she also ground up the breathalyser she was given and threw it on the ground and then, as she was being arrested, she pulled an officer’s head backwards and scratched her face with her fingernails.

He said that at the police station she gave a reading of 102 microgrammes of alcohol, almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Mr Wood said that in the second incident, on August 17, police were called to the Market Square in Market Deeping following the report of a drunken woman causing difficulties and fighting with another woman.

He said Dyson was found on the ground, drunk and shouting abusive words.

He said that as she was being arrested, she continued to be abusive and swear and then, as an officer tried to loosen the handcuffs because she said they were hurting, Dyson kicked her on the right thigh.

He said that later at the police station, she again kicked the officer, this time on the shin.

Judge Veits heard that in January, Dyson had been given a community order, also for assaulting a police officer, and been given an unpaid work order, but had only completed five of the 60 hours which had been ordered.

In mitigation. Linford Fuller said Dyson was ‘an alcoholic from a family of alcoholics’ and that she ‘binge drank without limits’.

He said she also suffered from depression, anxiety and panic attacks, for which she had been medicated which had worsened since she had last been in court.

He said she had very little recollection of either of the incidents but recognised she had a problem and had contacted agencies to help with her alcohol addiction.

Judge Veits said police officers on duty deserved protection from her: “Why should police officers be your battering ram?” he said.

He said that she was ‘a drunken woman, who drove her car with a child in the car with you’ and ‘deserved a prison sentence’ but he was going to suspend it.

Dyson was given a total of 24 weeks imprisonment suspended for a year and banned from driving for two years, although the judge did allow her to take the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by six months.

He also ordered her to undergo 25 rehabilitation days and to pay £50 compensation to each of the police officers and a total of £207 in costs and charges, and he warned her that if there were ‘any more offences like this and it will be immediate custody’.