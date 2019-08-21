Woman, 80, faces trial over ‘conversation with teenage boys’

An Mablethorpe woman is due to face trial next month after allegedly engaging in conversation with two 14-year-old boys - which she was prohibited from doing by a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Donna Smith, 80, of Waterloo Road, allegedly ‘communicated and engaged in conversation’ with the two boys in Horncastle on August 8.

She was prohibited from doing so due to the SOPO, which was imposed by Skegness Magistrates’ Court back in November 2010.

Smith appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 9, and the court directed that the case must be dealt with by a jury trial.

She was remanded in custody, and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for the trial on September 9.