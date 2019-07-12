Witness appeal after collision involving car and a cyclist in Woodhall Spa

Lincolnshire Police have launched a witness appeal following a collision in Woodhall Spa on Monday (July 8).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a collision which happened on Monday, July 8, at the Station Road roundabout, in Woodhall Spa, at around 2pm.

“This involved a car and a cyclist.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital and treated for non serious injuries.”

If you witnessed the collision, or have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 266 of July 8.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 266 of July 8 in the subject line of your email.