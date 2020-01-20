Witness appeal after bench stolen and car damaged in Horncastle

Police in Horncastle are appealing for witnesses after a public bench was stolen earlier this month.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses after the theft of a public bench that has been stolen from its plinth on Boston Road sometime around January 9/10.

“It was screwed down so will have had to been removed by more than one person.

“Police incident 98 of January 10 refers.”

Officers are also appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to appeal for witnesses after damage caused to a silver Vauxhall Estate by a long scratch along the bodywork.

“The car was parked on Coronation Road, near to the Scout Hut, sometime between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday, January 13.

• If anyone has witnessed anything or has any information call PCSO Nigel Wass on 07973 846956 or call Lincolnshire Police on 101.