‘We’ll do all we can to fight rural crime’ - Deputy PCC

Lincolnshire’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner has stressed tackling rural crime will continue to be a priority - despite growing fears funding issues could lead to frontline job losses.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly has already warned cuts could be imposed without an injection of more Government funding.

Deputy PCC Stuart Tweedale says long-awaited details of the latest funding package for forces across the country will be announced next month.

There are concerns the budget for policing rural areas in Lincolnshire could be slashed - if Lincolnshire does not receive more cash.

Many local councils and community groups are worried more funding will be focused on Lincoln - to the detriment of other towns.

However, Mr Tweedale said policing inland market towns and coastal communities remained a key focus - as did making people feel as safe as possible in more remote areas.

Mr Tweedale said: “There is a misconception that everything is focused on Lincoln.

“Market towns like Louth and Horncastle - and more remote communities - continue to be a high priority.

“It is a challenge but our response times are still very good. Our police are doing a first rate job, given the resources that are available.”

Mr Tweedale, speaking at the force’s Rural Crime Day of Action last Thursday, said leading figures - including the county’s MPs - were lobbying for what he called a ‘fairer funding deal.’

However, Mr Tweedale - a member of the National Rural Crime Network organisation - admitted every force in the county was battling for more cash and there was ‘no guarantee’ Lincolnshire would receive any.

However, he pledged that whatever the outcome, fighting rural crime would continue .

Mr Tweedale added: “One of the most common complaints we hear is people in rural areas say they never see a policeman.

“However, they are out there. I often ask people - ‘do you feel safer seeing a policeman in your street - or do you ask the question why that policeman is there?’

“Often, the fear of crime is greater than the chance of an actual incident happening.

“Of course, people have a right to feel safe in their homes. Lincolnshire is one of the safest counties in the country and we want to keep it that way.”