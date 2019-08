Lincolnshire Police are launching a campaign against speeding after it was revealed 142 people were killed as a result of motorists hitting the accelerator last year.

Trending EXCLUSIVE: Green light for Horncastle wildlife park Woman injured after collision near Horncastle ‘Insane’ race sees Silvester ride to best finissh of Supersport 600 campaign Missing sign blamed for parking problems in Horncastle Police issue appeal after valuable items stolen from Wragby property The Essentials Visit inews.co.uk Visit inews.co.uk