Warning after reports of suspicious door to door sellers in Horncastle area

Lincolnshire Police officers are asking people in the Horncastle area to be vigilant after reports of suspicious door to door sellers.

Yesterday (Thursday, September 6), police received reports of men going door to door in the area of Linden Road, Horncastle, and Silver Street, Minting.

Police believe that the incidents are connected.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The men were trying to sell items from a bag.

“This is a known technique used by some to commit distraction thefts.

“Their behaviour was seen to be suspicious on both occasions.

“We believe they have now left the area.”

Police issued another warning this morning (Friday, September 7) of similar incidents taking place in the area.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have received a number of reports of person(s) in the area knocking on doors with a card, and excuse, they are selling various items to ‘get back on their feet’ after serving time in prison.

“This is a known technique used by criminals to commit distraction burglary or other offences.”

If you have witnessed and/or heard anything suspicious and have information, call 101 quoting incident 377 of September 6.

Alternatively you can report any information to Crime Stoppers UK on 0800 555 111.