Van man ‘verbally abused children’ in Coningsby

Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of a man verbally abusing children outside a Coningsby shop earlier this week.

Lincolnshire Police say the incident took place on Monday (January 27) outside McColl’s in Silver Street at around 3.30pm.

A force spokesman said the man was in a white Transit van with blue stripes on the side.

Police urged people to come forward and report any similar incidents.

Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting incident 344 of January 27.

Staff at St Michael’s Primary School have sent an email to parents and carers of pupils asking them to be vigilant.