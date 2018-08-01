Urgent warning about fraudsters impersonating police officers across the county

Police are issuing an urgent warning following several reports of police impersonation fraud across the county.

Criminals posing as Lincolnshire police officers are telephoning people, asking victims to withdraw or transfer money, or to provide bank details.

In some instances the criminals have asked victims to buy high-value goods, such as jewellery, for collection.

Please be aware that this is fraud. A police officer would never ask someone to do any of the above.

Officers are also asking for members of the public to make their elderly family members and friends aware of this fraud, and to raise as much awareness as possible.

Nicholas Bates, from the Force's Crime Prevention Team, said: “We have recently seen an increase in reports of these calls, which are being made to people across Lincolnshire.

“Often, it is the elderly who are targeted.

“If you have a relative or friend who you think could be vulnerable to these calls, please speak to them and make them aware of this fraud.”

If you receive a call and are unsure, please hang up the phone immediately and call 101 on a different line.

You can also report the call to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.

Operation Signature works alongside other organisations, such as Lincolnshire Trading Standards, to raise awareness of this and many other types of fraud.

Follow Op Signature at its dedicated Twitter account: @Op_Signature