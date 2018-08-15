UPDATE: Police seek man after domestic incidents in Louth and North Somercotes

Update (Friday) - Lincolnshire Police have now located James Pennell.

Original article:

Lincolnshire Police are attempting to locate James Pennell (28), who is wanted for two domestic related incidents which occurred in Louth and North Somercotes over the weekend (August 11-12).

A police spokesman said: “Pennell has links to the Tattershall area, and officers believe he could be in North Somercotes.”

If you know where he is, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.