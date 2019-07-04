Update: Missing man Daniel from Horncastle has been found

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today (Friday) that Daniel Whitmore, 30, has been found safe and well.

A spokesman for the force added: “Thank you for all your support with the appeal.”

Original article (Thursday)

Lincolnshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in finding a Horncastle man.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Help us find Daniel Whitmore, 30, from Horncastle.

“Our worry for Daniel is his fragile mental state.

“He is prone to paranoia, suicidal thoughts and self-harm.”

If you spot Daniel or have any information, call 101 quoting reference number 299 of July 2.