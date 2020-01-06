UPDATE: Missing man ‘believed to be in Lincolnshire’ has been found

In a statement issued this morning (Wednesday) a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “David Calder has been found safe and well. We would like to thank the public for their support with our appeal.”

Original article:

David Calder's car.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find a man from Kettering who has been missing for two months - and is now believed to be in Lincolnshire.

David Calder (47) was last seen in the Kettering area on October 28, but it is believed that he was seen at a bar in Horncastle on December 31.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We believe David was driving a silver Peugeot 307 saloon registration KN52 ERO.

“Also pictured is a CCTV image of a man we believe to be David, captured in Harpar’s Bar in Horncastle on New Years Eve.

“David is asked to make contact with his family or police, to confirm he is safe and well.

“Anyone who has seen David, or knows where he is should call 101, quoting his name.”

David has been described as white, 5ft 6ins, of a heavy build, with short dark grey or balding hair. He has tattoos on both forearms.