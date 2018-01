Lincolnshire Police say they have closed an investigation into the alleged theft of four benches in Mareham le Fen.

A Force spokesman said: “We did receive four calls relating to thefts of benches.

“It does appear however that the benches may have been moved and therefore not stolen and the investigation has been closed.”

A Mareham resident initially contacted the News saying the seats seats were taken from the Memorial Lawn between Monday evening (January 15) and Tuesday morning (January 16).